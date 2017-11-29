Muscala (ankle) will not play during Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Muscala did not go through practice Wednesday, so his status for Thursday doesn't come as much of a surprise. That said, his presence is more needed than usual, as starting center Dwayne Dedmon (leg) has been ruled out for 3-to-6 weeks. In Muscala's (and Dedmon's) stead, John Collins and Miles Plumlee will likely see the bulk of the minutes at center.