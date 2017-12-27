Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

All indications are that Muscala is getting closer to returning to the court, but he'll remain out Wednesday night as he continues to work back from a badly sprained ankle. Muscala was recalled from a G-League rehab assignment earlier in the week, so he's likely to be back in action sometime within the next stretch of games. After Wednesday, the Hawks are off Thursday before a Friday/Saturday back-to-back against the Raptors and Trail Blazers.