Hawks' Mike Muscala: Ruled out vs. Wizards
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
All indications are that Muscala is getting closer to returning to the court, but he'll remain out Wednesday night as he continues to work back from a badly sprained ankle. Muscala was recalled from a G-League rehab assignment earlier in the week, so he's likely to be back in action sometime within the next stretch of games. After Wednesday, the Hawks are off Thursday before a Friday/Saturday back-to-back against the Raptors and Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Questionable Wednesday vs. Washington•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Will rejoin Hawks after Saturday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Assigned to G-League for rehab•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Out again Monday vs. Heat•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Remains out Friday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Out Thursday vs. Pistons•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...