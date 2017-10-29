Muscala totaled 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during a 117-106 loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Muscala received the start with Ersan Ilyasova (knee) sidelined, and received his second-highest minute total of the season as a result. His value rises slightly for as long as Ilyasova is out, but it won't be a drastic improvement. Muscala has not scored in double figures in consecutive games yet this season.