Muscala recorded 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block over 12 minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Grizzlies.

Muscala will compete with Miles Plumlee for the number two center spot, behind newly acquired Dewayne Dedmon. If Muscala can last season's efficiency -- 41.8 percent from beyond the arc -- he could be in line for a bigger role this season.