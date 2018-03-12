Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores 19 points Sunday
Muscala produced 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Bulls.
Muscala was on fire from the floor Sunday night, missing just two shots and hitting five threes in just 23 minutes. While Muscala will continue to play behind the rookie John Collins, he can be productive as a better perimeter option than Collins, who likes to drive and stay around the paint.
