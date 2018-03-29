Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores career-high 24 points
Muscala scored 24 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-114 loss to Minnesota.
Leading all Atlanta scorer with a career-high 24 points, Muscala was an efficient 8-of-10 from the bench, including four three-pointers. The center, who is averaging a career-best 7.6 points this season, is not known to be a prolific scorer. His previous high was 19 points a few weeks ago on March 11. Beyond that, Muscala has only hit double-figures in 14 out of 46 games played this season. For one night, he caught lightning in a bottle and lit up the scoreboard as a reserve.
