Muscala managed eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Kings.

Muscala drew another start at power forward in place of John Collins (ankle) and generated a second consecutive eight-point effort. The fifth-year big man brings some floor-stretching ability, but a shooting slump has capped his production on the scoreboard over the last five games. Muscala has shot under 40.0 percent thrice and below 30.0 percent on one other occasion over that span, which has led to four single-digit point tallies during that stretch.