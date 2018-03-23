Hawks' Mike Muscala: Serviceable production in Thursday's start
Muscala managed eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Kings.
Muscala drew another start at power forward in place of John Collins (ankle) and generated a second consecutive eight-point effort. The fifth-year big man brings some floor-stretching ability, but a shooting slump has capped his production on the scoreboard over the last five games. Muscala has shot under 40.0 percent thrice and below 30.0 percent on one other occasion over that span, which has led to four single-digit point tallies during that stretch.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...