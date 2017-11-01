Hawks' Mike Muscala: Set to play vs. Sixers
Musala (ankle) will play Wednesday against the 76ers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
The news doesn't come as much of a surprise considering Muscala was listed as probable, but it's nonetheless encouraging that he's been removed from the report altogether. The 26-year-old has benefited from the offseason departure of Paul Millsap, as well as a recent injury to Ersan Ilyasova, and is averaging 23.0 minutes per game on the year, which he's translated to 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores 10 points in start•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Starting at power forward Sunday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Double-doubles in second consecutive start•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores 12 off bench•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.