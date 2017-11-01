Musala (ankle) will play Wednesday against the 76ers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise considering Muscala was listed as probable, but it's nonetheless encouraging that he's been removed from the report altogether. The 26-year-old has benefited from the offseason departure of Paul Millsap, as well as a recent injury to Ersan Ilyasova, and is averaging 23.0 minutes per game on the year, which he's translated to 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

