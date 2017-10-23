Hawks' Mike Muscala: Starting at power forward Monday
Muscala will start at power forward for Monday's matchup with the Heat, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ersan Ilyasova is dealing with a strained knee and has been ruled out Monday, which allows Muscala to pick up the start in his place. It's a bit surprising considering rookie John Collins was also available to take over that role, though it appears coach Mike Budenholzer will go with Muscala's experience. Still, the two should ultimately split the extra minutes, meaning a temporary uptick in fantasy value for both during Ilyasova's absence.
