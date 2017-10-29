Muscala will draw the start at power forward Sunday against the Bucks, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It was announced that Ersan Ilyasova is set to miss 1-to-2 weeks with a bone bruise in his knee, so Muscala will start at power forward for at least a few games moving forward. That means Muscala should see an elevated role, boosting his value and making him an intriguing cheaper option for Sunday's slate. Rookie John Collins is also expected to benefit with Ilyasova out, though the two could be stuck in a timeshare.