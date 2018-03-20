Muscala will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Annie Finberg of Hawks.com reports.

The Hawks are slated to be without John Collins (ankle) for the next few games, so Muscala will get the call to start in his place for the time being. Muscala logged 28 minutes in Saturday's game against the Bucks when Collins left early, so it wouldn't be surprising if he saw a similar workload to that Tuesday. That should make him one of the more intriguing low-cost DFS options for Tuesday's slate.