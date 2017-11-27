Hawks' Mike Muscala: Targeting Wednesday's practice for return
Muscala (ankle) hopes to return to practice Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala has missed 11 straight games with an ankle injury, so the Hawks are likely going to be as cautious as possible with their big man. He was unable to practice Monday and will now be targeting a return for Wednesday's session. Coach Mike Budenholzer said, "He's making progress, but we want toe make sure he's right,", so it doesn't sound like the Hawks are going to rush Muscala back into the swing of things. For now, Muscala seems unlikely to play in Thursday's matchup with the Cavaliers, though his eventual practice availability later this week should be telling.
More News
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.