Muscala (ankle) hopes to return to practice Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala has missed 11 straight games with an ankle injury, so the Hawks are likely going to be as cautious as possible with their big man. He was unable to practice Monday and will now be targeting a return for Wednesday's session. Coach Mike Budenholzer said, "He's making progress, but we want toe make sure he's right,", so it doesn't sound like the Hawks are going to rush Muscala back into the swing of things. For now, Muscala seems unlikely to play in Thursday's matchup with the Cavaliers, though his eventual practice availability later this week should be telling.