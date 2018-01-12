Hawks' Mike Muscala: Will play Friday
Muscala (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Nets.
The Hawks continue to list healthy players on their injury report, and for the fifth consecutive game, Muscala will be available, despite landing on the report prior to game day. The 26-year-old played 15 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Nuggets, his highest total in four games since returning from a lengthy, injury-related absence.
