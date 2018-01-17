Hawks' Mike Muscala: Will play Wednesday
Muscala (ankle) is available for Wednesday's tilt against the Pelicans.
As expected, Muscala will lace up Wednesday. Since returning from an ankle injury, he's averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds across 9.2 minutes per game.
