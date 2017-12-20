Muscala (ankle) will play G-League games on Thursday and Saturday before returning to the NBA level, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala has missed the past 20 games due to an ankle injury, so he'll test things out in the G-League before being thrust back into NBA action. As it stands, he should be expected back with the Hawks after Christmas.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories