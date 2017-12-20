Hawks' Mike Muscala: Will rejoin Hawks after Saturday
Muscala (ankle) will play G-League games on Thursday and Saturday before returning to the NBA level, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala has missed the past 20 games due to an ankle injury, so he'll test things out in the G-League before being thrust back into NBA action. As it stands, he should be expected back with the Hawks after Christmas.
