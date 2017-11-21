Hawks' Mike Muscala: Will remain out Wednesday
Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Muscala is set to miss a ninth straight game, as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. The Hawks have yet to provide any sort of update in terms of a timetable for a return, so continue to consider Muscala day-to-day moving forward. Luke Babbitt will also miss Wednesday's game with a back injury, meaning Ersan Ilyasova and John Collins should handle the majority of the minutes at power forward.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.