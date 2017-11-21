Muscala (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Muscala is set to miss a ninth straight game, as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. The Hawks have yet to provide any sort of update in terms of a timetable for a return, so continue to consider Muscala day-to-day moving forward. Luke Babbitt will also miss Wednesday's game with a back injury, meaning Ersan Ilyasova and John Collins should handle the majority of the minutes at power forward.