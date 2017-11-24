Hawks' Mike Muscala: Will remain sidelined Friday
Muscala (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest against the Knicks, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Friday's absence will mark Muscala's tenth consecutive game missed. The Hawks have failed to provide a specific update on his recovery, so he will continue being considered day-to-day going forward. With fellow power forward Luke Babbitt (back) also set to miss Friday's contest, rookie John Collins figures to be the prime candidate to start at power forward.
