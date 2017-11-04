Hawks' Mike Muscala: Won't play Sunday vs. Cavs
Muscala is listed as "out" for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to an ankle injury, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Muscala had been nursing an ankle issue earlier in the week, and it sounds as though he may have aggravated it during Friday's loss to the Rockets. Expect the 26-year-old to take a seat Sunday in hopes of being ready to return Monday against Boston. In his absence, rookie John Collins should be set for increased minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Set to play vs. Sixers•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Scores 10 points in start•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Starting at power forward Sunday•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Double-doubles in second consecutive start•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...