Muscala is listed as "out" for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to an ankle injury, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Muscala had been nursing an ankle issue earlier in the week, and it sounds as though he may have aggravated it during Friday's loss to the Rockets. Expect the 26-year-old to take a seat Sunday in hopes of being ready to return Monday against Boston. In his absence, rookie John Collins should be set for increased minutes.