Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Assigned to G-League

Plumlee (quad) was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Plumlee has yet to see the court this season while working back from a strained right quad, so it appears this will be a rehab stint for him. Look for Plumlee to take part in a practice or two, and potentially a game, with the Hawks' G-League affiliate before being recalled to make his big league debut.