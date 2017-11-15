Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Assigned to G-League
Plumlee (quad) was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Plumlee has yet to see the court this season while working back from a strained right quad, so it appears this will be a rehab stint for him. Look for Plumlee to take part in a practice or two, and potentially a game, with the Hawks' G-League affiliate before being recalled to make his big league debut.
