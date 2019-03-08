Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Begins contact work
Plumlee (knee) has progressed to 1-on-1 contact work, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Knee pain has prevented Plumlee from playing since Dec. 31, but it appears he's finally close to a return. That said, he'll still need to move up to 5-on-5 contact work before appearing in games again.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...