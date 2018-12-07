Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Doubtful Saturday
Plumlee is doubtful Saturday against the Nuggets due to left knee pain.
Plumlee presumably suffered the injury Wednesday against the Wizards. He was seeing just 5.5 minutes per game over his past four appearances, so an absence shouldn't affect the team's rotation too much.
