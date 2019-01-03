Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Drops out of rotation
Plumlee (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Hawks' 114-98 loss to the Wizards.
Sidelined for much of December with a knee injury, Plumlee played for the first time in over three weeks Saturday against the Cavaliers and logged 12 minutes two days later versus Indiana. On both occasions, the Hawks were missing top center Dewayne Dedmon (knee), so it's not surprising there was no room left in the rotation for Plumlee when Dedmon returned to action Wednesday. Expect Dedmon and Alex Len to absorb nearly all the minutes at center for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.