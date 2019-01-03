Plumlee (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Hawks' 114-98 loss to the Wizards.

Sidelined for much of December with a knee injury, Plumlee played for the first time in over three weeks Saturday against the Cavaliers and logged 12 minutes two days later versus Indiana. On both occasions, the Hawks were missing top center Dewayne Dedmon (knee), so it's not surprising there was no room left in the rotation for Plumlee when Dedmon returned to action Wednesday. Expect Dedmon and Alex Len to absorb nearly all the minutes at center for the foreseeable future.