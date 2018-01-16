Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Grabs six boards in Monday's win
Plumlee provided zero points (0-1 FG), six rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Monday's 102-99 win over the Spurs.
Plumlee continues to deliver modest returns in most areas while adding decent contributions on the boards. However, typically he is good for a couple easy finishes around the rim on offense. Through 24 appearances, Plumlee has scored in double figures just twice, with season highs of 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two steals. He's only useful in the deepest fantasy leagues, as the Hawks are funneling a lot of minutes toward developing the young talent on the roster. Moreover, coach Mike Budenholzer relies on a deep rotation on most nights.
