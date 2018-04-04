Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Headed to bench role
Plumlee will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Heat, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Plumlee picked up the spot start Tuesday with Dewayne Dedmon (ribs) being a late scratch, posting six points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes. However, Dedmon apparently feels healthy enough after a one-game absence to return to the floor ahead of Wednesday's contest, which sends Plumlee back to his typical bench role. Prior to Tuesday's contest, Plumlee logged just 15 and 18 minutes, respectively, in the prior two games, so he can be avoided for fantasy purposes now that he's back with the reserves.
