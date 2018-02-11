Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Heading to bench Sunday
Plumlee will come off the bench Sunday against the Pistons, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
In his last five starts, Plumlee has averaged 3.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 blocks in just over 16 minutes per contest. The Hawks will opt to go with Dewayne Dedmon at center, who will be tasked with containing one of the league's most dynamic new frontcourts in Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin. Plumlee will likely see a small minutes reduction with his move to the bench.
