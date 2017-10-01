Play

Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Leaves game with quad injury

Plumlee left Sunday's preseason game against the heat with a sore right quad and is doubtful to return, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

It doesn't appear to be anything too serious for Plumlee, as they team is likely just being cautious with the big man. Plumlee is in line to serve as the Hawks' backup center this season behind newly-signed Dewayne Dedmon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball