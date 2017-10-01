Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Leaves game with quad injury
Plumlee left Sunday's preseason game against the heat with a sore right quad and is doubtful to return, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
It doesn't appear to be anything too serious for Plumlee, as they team is likely just being cautious with the big man. Plumlee is in line to serve as the Hawks' backup center this season behind newly-signed Dewayne Dedmon.
More News
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Cited, not arrested, for marijuana possession•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Arrested on drug charges•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Traded to Hawks•
-
Hornets' Miles Plumlee: Undergoes knee procedure•
-
Hornets' Miles Plumlee: Available to play Sunday•
-
Hornets' Miles Plumlee: Still out Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...