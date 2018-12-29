Plumlee (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavs, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The designation is a bit of a surprise considering he's been quite limited at recent practices, but the big man's status is now something to keep an eye on Saturday, as Dewayne Dedmon (knee) is doubtful, and Alex Len (back) is also questionable.

