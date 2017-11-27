Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Makes season debut
Plumlee made his season debut in Saturday's blowout loss to Toronto.
Plumlee had been battling a quad injury since camp, which had kept him out of the first month-plus of the regular season. After a rehab stint in the G-League, Plumlee debut off the bench Saturday, seeing nine minutes and finishing with no statistics, outside of one turnover. Expect the Hawks to gradually work Plumlee back into the rotation, though it's unclear where, exactly, he'll stand in a big man rotation that features Dewayne Dedmon, John Collins, Ersan Ilyasova and Mike Muscala (ankle).
