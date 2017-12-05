Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Marijuana citation dismissed
Plumlee's marijuana citation from earlier this summer has been dismissed, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This simply means that Plumlee won't face any discipline by the league or the Hawks themselves, so look for him to take the court as scheduled moving forward. With Mike Muscala (ankle), John Collins (shoulder) and Dewayne Dedmon (leg) out, Plumlee should continue to start at center and see a increased role for the time being.
