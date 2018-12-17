Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Not ready to return
Plumlee (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Plumlee underwent a non-surgical procedure on his knee last week and still isn't quite ready to return. The big man is set to be reevaluated Tuesday, after which a potential timetable for his return will emerge.
