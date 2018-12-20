Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out again Friday
Plumlee (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
It's been 10 days since Plumlee underwent a non-surgical procedure on his injured knee, but the big man still has not been cleared. There's still been no update on his timetable, so he will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.
