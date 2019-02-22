Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out again Friday
Plumlee (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Plumlee, who has not played since Dec. 31, is being considered on a game-by-game basis despite the fact that he is apparently not back to practicing in a full capacity. It's unclear exactly when Plumlee will be medically cleared, but he likely won't be seeing much of the floor even when he is active.
