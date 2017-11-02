Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out again Friday

Plumlee (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Plumlee will remain sidelined as he continues to work his way back from a strained right quad. He's been able to increase his basketball related activity recently, so it sounds like he's slowly inching closer to making his season debut. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.