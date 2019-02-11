Plumlee (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Plumlee has been sidelined since Dec. 31 due to knee soreness. Until the Hawks provide an update regarding his status, the big man will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Thursday's contest against the Knicks marking his next opportunity to take the court.