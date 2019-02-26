Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out again Wednesday
Plumlee (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Plumlee still isn't ready to play, as he's slated to miss his 26th straight contest due to a left knee injury. Atlanta still hasn't released a firm timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward.
