Plumlee underwent a non-surgical procedure on his left knee and will be reevaluated Dec. 18, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Plumlee picked up the injury earlier in the month and will miss at least one more week as a result. The big man doesn't carry much fantasy value even when healthy, as he's averaging just 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds across 9.7 minutes per game on the season.