Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out at least another week
Plumlee underwent a non-surgical procedure on his left knee and will be reevaluated Dec. 18, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Plumlee picked up the injury earlier in the month and will miss at least one more week as a result. The big man doesn't carry much fantasy value even when healthy, as he's averaging just 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds across 9.7 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Officially out Satuday•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Shoots efficiently off bench•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Scores four points in Sunday's loss•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Worst free-throw shooting year•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Headed to bench role•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...