Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out for Friday's exhibition

Plumlee (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup with the Pistons.

Plumlee will be missing a second consecutive game with a quad injury, though it continues to be listed as just soreness, so it doesn't seem overly serious. He'll shoot for a return on Monday against the Grizzlies, but the coaching staff has yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return. Plumlee is expected to open the season in a reserve role at center behind Dewayne Dedmon.