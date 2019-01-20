Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out for Monday's contest
Plumlee (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Plumlee's original diagnosis projected about a two-week absence hinting that he could be close to a return soon. Whether that will come this week or next week remains to be seen, but Plumlee seems like he's getting over the hump.
