Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out Friday vs. Pistons
Plumlee (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Plumlee still hasn't seen the court this season as he works back from a strained right quad and the Hawks haven't provided any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. With Mike Muscala (ankle) also still out, look for Dewayne Dedmon and John Collins to handle the center minutes.
