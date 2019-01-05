Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out Sunday
Plumlee (knee) will miss a third consecutive game Sunday against the Heat, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Plumlee continues to deal with pain in his left knee. The absense won't affect the Hawks too much as Plumlee's averaging just 9.6 minutes per game on the year and has played double-digit minutes just once in his past seven appearances.
