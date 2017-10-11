Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out two-to-three weeks

Plumlee (quad) is set be sidelined for two-to-three weeks and then will be re-evaluated at that time, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Plumlee, who has been diagnosed with a strained right quad, was set to be the team's No. 2 center option behind Dewayne Dedmon to begin the season. With his injury taking longer than expected to heal, Mike Muscala and rookie John Collins will seemingly help fill the void at the position in the meantime.