Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers

Plumlee (quad) will not play during Wednesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Plumlee left Sunday's game against the Heat with a sore right quad and is still seemingly feeling some discomfort. The issue doesn't seem to be serious, however, and shouldn't affect his fantasy stock.

