Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Progresses to 'basketball stuff'
Plumlee (quadriceps) has progressed to doing "some basketball stuff", Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Though it's not clear exactly what that entails, it appears that Plumlee making good progress in his recovery. He has yet to play in a game and should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
