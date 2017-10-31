Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Progresses to 'basketball stuff'

Plumlee (quadriceps) has progressed to doing "some basketball stuff", Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Though it's not clear exactly what that entails, it appears that Plumlee making good progress in his recovery. He has yet to play in a game and should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories