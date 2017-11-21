Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Ready to go Monday

Plumlee (quad) is listed as available for Monday's matchup against the Spurs.

Plumlee, who has yet to play for the Hawks this season due to injury, was recalled from the G-League on Sunday. Thus, his availability for Monday's game unsurprising. He averaged 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block across 15.9 minutes in two G-League games over the past week. He is unlikely to make a big dent in the rotation right away.

