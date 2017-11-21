Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Ready to go Monday
Plumlee (quad) is listed as available for Monday's matchup against the Spurs.
Plumlee, who has yet to play for the Hawks this season due to injury, was recalled from the G-League on Sunday. Thus, his availability for Monday's game unsurprising. He averaged 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block across 15.9 minutes in two G-League games over the past week. He is unlikely to make a big dent in the rotation right away.
More News
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Recalled from G-League•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Will remain in G-League through Saturday•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Assigned to G-League•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Remains out Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Out Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Ruled out Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.