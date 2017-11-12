Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Remains out Monday vs. Pelicans
Plumlee (quad) will remain sidelined for Monday's game against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Plumlee has yet to make his season debut while working back from a strained right quad and will once again sit out Monday. With Mike Muscala (ankle) also still out, John Collins should continue to be the top backup at both power forward and center.
More News
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...