Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Remains out Monday vs. Pelicans

Plumlee (quad) will remain sidelined for Monday's game against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Plumlee has yet to make his season debut while working back from a strained right quad and will once again sit out Monday. With Mike Muscala (ankle) also still out, John Collins should continue to be the top backup at both power forward and center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories