Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Remains out Saturday
Plumlee (knee) is out Saturday against Phoenix.
Despite not playing since Dec. 31, Plumlee remains day-to-day, and the Hawks have no established an expected timetable for a return. In the 18 games he's appeared in, Plumlee has averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes.
