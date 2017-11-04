Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Remains out Sunday

Plumlee (quadriceps) will not play during Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Plumlee has yet to suit up this season while dealing with a right quad strain. In his absence, John Collins has been playing some reserve center minutes and posting 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 20.3 minutes per game.

