Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Remains out Sunday

Plumlee (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Plumlee has yet to be active for a game this season as he continues to work his way back from a strained right quad that he suffered earlier this month. The veteran center is expected to be reevaluated in the near future, at which point we'll have a better idea as to when he'll be able to return to the court.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories