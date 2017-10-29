Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Remains out Sunday
Plumlee (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Plumlee has yet to be active for a game this season as he continues to work his way back from a strained right quad that he suffered earlier this month. The veteran center is expected to be reevaluated in the near future, at which point we'll have a better idea as to when he'll be able to return to the court.
