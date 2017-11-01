Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Remains out Wednesday vs. 76ers

Plumlee (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Plumlee has yet to make his season debut, as he continues to work his way back from a strained right quad. According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Plumlee has been able to do "some basketball stuff" recently, so it sounds like he's slowly working his way closer to a return. Still, he'll sit out Wednesday once again, with his next opportunity to take the floor coming Friday against the Rockets.