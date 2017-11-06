Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Ruled out Monday
Plumlee (quad) will not play Monday against Boston, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Plumlee is yet to play this season while working back from a strained right quad, and his next opportunity to take the floor will now come Friday against the Pistons. With Ersan Ilyasova (knee) and Mike Muscala (ankle) also out Monday, look for John Collins and Luke Babbitt to continue picking up increased minutes.
